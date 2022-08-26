Person and Vehicle of Interest Involved in a Larceny and Destruction of Property

On August 8, the Prince George County Police responded to the 4000 block of Commerce Road for a call for service. The person and vehicle shown below were observed near a vehicle vacuum and may have been involved in the damage to the vacuum and subsequent larceny of coins.
Any information that would assist in identifying this person of interest or has knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously through the P3 app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or by email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
