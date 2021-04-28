Pastoral Council established for Prince George County

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of an official Pastoral Council at a recent board meeting.
The Pastoral Council will seek to promote community growth through available resources in the area. These resources will be to local county residents with partnerships such as the Prince George Library.
Community events will also be shared through the Prince George County calendar to engage local pastors in events such as a County Prayer Breakfast and other activities to help to strengthen the Prince George community.
“This Pastoral Council will hold discussions and plan activities that will be of the benefit to all residents of Prince George County, regardless of their preferred religious affiliation,” said Floyd Brown, Chairman of the Prince George Board of Supervisors. “Not all faiths will likely be represented with this first council, but the aim is to involve all faiths on a rotating basis.”
The members of the council will be chosen by letters of interest that will be sent to asking pastors for their willingness to serve as a volunteer. These will not be appointments made by the Board of Supervisors; to maintain a clear separation between church and state.
Although the core group will consist of five to seven pastors, that core group would be the organizers of the larger scale pastors and act as the liaison between the council and county government.
“The mission of the Pastoral Council is to engage in community support and growth. The coalition of Pastors will be asked to empower their church communities by unifying their joint efforts towards this mission.,” said Brown. “It is the hope of the council to empower pastors and religious leaders through information, instruction, and inspiration benefiting congregations and communities.”
According to Brown, inspiration for starting the Pastor Council came from himself with discussions among other Board of Supervisor members and County Staff.
“The dialogue will be healthy to receive information and ideas from pastors who represent congregations in Prince George County,” said Brown. “Within their congregations, pastors learn of issues facing members on all fronts, such as housing, employment, education, crime, youth activities, government policies and regulations, etc. It will be good to hear from residents through their pastors from a different perspective.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.