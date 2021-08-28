PART receives grant for tourism marketing

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- The Petersburg Area Regional Tourism received a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program. The funds are intended to help local tourism entities attract more visitors with limited local marketing dollars.
VTC is offering these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across Virginia after the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in the commonwealth.
“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses”, said Governor Ralph Northam. “These funds will help to revive Virginia’s tourism economy, which will help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into its communities.”
Over $860,000 in matching grant funds was awarded to 64 local tourism initiatives through the program which will ultimately impact 384 statewide tourism entities.
Supported last year from the Cameron Foundation for video production, followed by successfully winning a state marketing grant linked to VTC’s WanderLOVE campaign, PART will use the funding for VA Tourism’s new marketing initiative Share What You Love which will market videosvia social media channels and television advertising.
Stories about how people are “sharing what they love” include the Franklin family who owns Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County. The Franklins love racing and now both of their daughters drive with mom supporting them. They love welcoming fans to Dinwiddie to “share what they love”. Another story is of Luis Pedraza, who dreamed about owning a restaurant at 13 as he worked in a restaurant. Now he and his wife own two restaurants in Prince George.
PART wants to connect thousands of visitors to the many assets they would enjoy such as restaurants, concerts at The Beacon, beautiful outdoor attractions, wineries, breweries, climbing through trees at Tree Time Adventures, the unique collection at the Keystone Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights or shopping and dining in Old Towne Petersburg.
Rick Young, chair of the PART Board, said “I am most appreciative of VTC recognizing PART’s ongoing success in bringing visitors to our region and to raising the public’s awareness of all that The Best PART of Virginia has to offer. I would encourage everyone to visithttps://bestpartva.org and see all that this region has to offer and to tell their friends about it.”
