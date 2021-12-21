PART elects Carol Bowman as chair to Board of Directors

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Carol Marks Bowman, Executive Director of the Prince George County Regional Heritage Center, has been elected chair of the Petersburg Area Regional Tourism (PART) Board of Directors.
Bowman is a charter member of PART, having represented Prince George County on the board since the organization was established in 2006.
In a release, Bowman said “Our citizens who live, work, and play here can be among our best ambassadors as they help to spread the word to friends, family and colleagues about all that there is to see and do in this region. We want every visitor who comes here to feel welcomed, enjoy the many attractions and return home as an ambassador for PART.”
Kevin Massengill, County Administrator of Dinwiddie County will serve as vice-chairman and March Altman, City Manager of Hopewell was re-elected treasurer.
Petersburg Area Regional Tourism is a regional destination marketing organization that promotes The Best PART of Virginia, which includes the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg and the counties of Dinwiddie and Prince George.
The board of directors has 15 members: one local government and one hospitality sector representative appointed by each local governing body, four at-large members from the hospitality sector, and a representative from Fort Lee.
PART invites people to visit their website, https://bestpartva.org and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/PetersburgRegion. The website features an events calendar that shares information about fun things to do in the region, along with sections on dining, shopping, outdoor activities, historic and recreational attractions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.