Parks and Rec. receives donation for playground pathway

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Rotary Club of Prince George County made a donation of $3,300 to the Prince George Parks and Recreation Department for an accessible pathway to the playground located at the Sports Complex.
The playground gave problems for families without a pathway. While asphalt sidewalks were provided at the park, there wasn’t a pathway leading up to the playground which gave rise to issues accessing it whenever the ground became muddy or wet.
Close by to the playground, a Native Plant Garden will be installed this spring which will feature plants native to the commonwealth of Virginia; preliminary plants native to the eastern and central regions of Virginia. Installation of the garden will begin June 5th. Plants will include BeautyBerry Bush and SpiceBush.
“The original plan was going to make it a pollinator garden but the director was not wildly enthusiastic about attracting bees to the area meant for families so it's going to be attracting butterflies instead.”
The Native Plant Garden will feature plants that sustain the larval stage and the adult stage of butterflies to attract them to the garden.
Other recent donations from the Rotary Club include in 2016 when a donation of several thousand dollars was made to Scott Memorial Park for an accessible swing along with a walkway. The Canoe/Kayak launch was also put into the Appomattox River Region Park which was an initiative by the Rotary Club with the steps to build the initial infrastructure assisted by members of the Rotary Club along with others including soldiers from Fort Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.