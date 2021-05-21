By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Department of Parks and Recreation has opened registration for Girls Field Hockey Camp, Football Camp, Zumba, Yoga, H.I.T.T Exercise Class, Line Dancing, Football/Cheerleading, Mini-Mite Camp and Cheerleading Camp.
Field Hockey Camp will take place at Temple Park (14307 Prince George Drive Disputanta, VA 23842) for County Residents ages 7-15 on June 14 trhough 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $30 per participant. Registration can be done by May 28 online atwww.princegeorgecountyva.org/onlineregistration. For more information call 804-458-6164.
The Football Camp will be taught by PGHS Football staff and is for ages 6-14. The camp will take place on July 12 through 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and kids will learn basic fundamentals and skills of football. Registration is taking place May 10 through June 25 with a registration fee of $20 per child, including t-shirt. Register atwww.princegeorgeva.org/OnlineRegistration.
Zumba classes will be held Monday’s beginning on May 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. for 5 weeks at the Prince George Community Center. Registration goes from May 10 to May 21 (unless class is full before May 21) with a cost of $25 per participant. Register online atwww.princegeorgeva.org/onlineregistration. Class is limited to 20 participants.
Yoga classes will be held on Monday’s beginning May 24 from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 5 weeks at the Prince George Community Center. Participants must bring a mat with them. Registration will be from May 10 to May 21 with a cost of $25 per participant. Register online atwww.princegeorgeva.org/onlineregistration. Class is limited to 20 participants.
H.I.T.T. stands for high-intensity interval training and involves 100% effort through quick 20 second, intense bursts of exercise, followed by ten seconds of recovery periods.
H.I.I.T. exercise classes will be held Tuesdays beginning May 25from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for 5 weeks at the Prince George Community Center. Registration will be through May 10 to May 21 with a cost of $25 per participant. Register online atwww.princegeorgeva.org/onlineregistration. Class is limited to 20 participants.
Line Dancing classes are open for ages 12 and up (16 and under must be accompanied by a parent) and will be held Thursdays from 6:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. beginning May 27 for 5 weeks. The cost is $25 per participant with registration occuring May 10 to May 21. Register Online atwww.princegeorgeva.or/onlineregistration. Class is limited to 20 participants.
The Prince George Parks and Recreation Department is a member of both the Chesterfield Quarterback League and Chesterfield Cheerleading League. Participants will have the opportunity to experience travel football and cheerleading. Flag football league will participate in the CQL this year and will travel. Registration for youth Football and Cheerleading are for ages 5 to 14 . Ages 5 to 7 years are for Flag while ages 8-14 are for tackle. 14-year-olds must weigh under 150 pounds only 4 slots available) from May 17 – June 11, Register online atwww.princegeorgeva.org/onlineregistration with a $30 fee for one child, $50 for two children, $70 for three children and $5 for each child after 3. First time participants in the CQL and CCL must bring birth certificates.
The Mini-Mite Camp is for ages 3 to 4 and will be held on June 22 to June 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The camp is designed to introduce and teach the basic skills of soccer, baseball/softball, and basketball and will be held at Prince George High School. Registration fee for participation $30 with registration occurring from May 17 to June 11. Participants must be 3 years old before the start of the program. The camp is limited to 15 participants. Register online atwww.princegeorgeva.org/OnlineRegistration.
The Cheerleading Camp is for ages 5 to 14 and will run August 16 to August 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at Clements Jr. High School. Participants will learn cheers, jumps, stunts, sideline dances and games. The camp is taught by the PGHS Varsity Cheerleaders and Coaches. Participants will perform with the PGHS Cheerleaders at a football game. Registration runs from May 17 to June 25 with a registration fee of $45 per child along with a $10 discount for additional children in the same family. Register online atwww.princegeorgeva.org/OnlineRegistration.
