Parents and visitors welcomed back inside Prince George Schools

As of Monday, March 14, parents and visitors were granted access back inside of the PGCPS campuses as COVID-19 regulations and restrictions continue to ease.
A message posted to the district’s website from Superintendent, Lisa Pennycuff welcomes parents and visitors. However, operations will resume as usual when it comes to parents and visitors entering the schools.
Parents and visitors are still required to sign in with a photo ID and receive a visitor’s badge from the main office before access to the school is granted. Volunteering at your child’s school, having lunch with your child, parent/teacher conferences at proper scheduling are encouraged. Superintendent Pennycuff ask that all visitors refrain from taking pictures/videos of other students.
Those who choose not to wear a mask are still encouraged to be courteous and kind to others and consider wearing a mask when approaching a person who chooses to wear one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.