Pamplin Park Remembers the Breakthrough Battle

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
On Saturday, April 2 Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier held its 157th Breakthrough Battle Anniversary event.
“Following the Union success at the Battle of Five Forks on April 1, Generals Ulysses S. Grant and George G. Meade determined to make a frontal assault on Robert E. Lee's defenses at Petersburg with four corps of infantry. At around 4:40 a.m. on April 2, Gen. Horatio Wright's VI corps crept out of their trenches and charged across no-man's land, punching a hole in the Confederate line. In the confusion following the breakthrough, Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill was killed trying to reach his troops. Elements of the Union II and IX Corps made similar assaults elsewhere along the siege line. A handful of Confederates at Forts Gregg and Whitworth staved off the Union XXIV Corps' assault, preventing the Federals from entering the city that night. But the Federals' main objective—breaking the Confederate line—had been achieved. When nightfall put an end to the fighting, Lee ordered the evacuation of Petersburg and Richmond. After 292 days of siege warfare, Grant had captured Petersburg, which in turn caused the fall of the capital of the Confederacy—Richmond.”
A tour of the Breakthrough Battlefield allowed guests to see the fortification and fields where the battle was fought and hear the moving stories of the Prentiss brothers and others who were present during the fighting.
Captain Charles G. Gould was a main highlight of this anniversary event. Of the Union's 5th Vermont Volunteer Infantry, Gould was the first man to enter the enemy works and later received a Medal of Honor for his efforts. The Medal of Honor was created during the American Civil War and is the highest military decoration for acts of valor in combat.
