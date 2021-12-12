Pamplin Park changes to winter operating hours

Contributed from Pamplin Historical Park
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will be closed to general admission walk-in visitors beginning on December 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022.
During this time groups of 10 or more are welcome to schedule tours, educational programs or facility rentals seven days a week with the exceptions of December 24th, 25th, 31st in 2021 and January 1, 2022, when the Park will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Those who wish to book groups of 10 or more, educational programs or inquire and book facility rentals can call (804) 861-2408 or email generalmailbox@pamplinpark.org . More information is also available for groups on the park's website at www.pamplinpark.org.
