By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- CBL Properties, which owns Southpark Mall located in Colonial Heights, has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection stating in a release that “customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual.”
The corporation is filing for bankruptcy protection hoping to restructure portions of its debt and “recapitalize the company.” The release added that filing for the protections will help ensure that all of its day-to-day operations and businesses will remain as is.
“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” Chief Executive officer of CBL Stephen D. Lebovitz said in a statement.
The Southpark Mall spans 38 acres inhabiting 86 stores including Regal Cinemas, Macy’s and Dick sporting goods. The commercial reach of the mall based on 2018 population totals is 512,541.
“With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business,” Lebovitz continued.
The Tennessee-based CBL owns 107 retail properties in 26 states including the Valley View Mall in Roanoke and Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake.
In late August, the company entered a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its bondholders leading many expecting them to voluntarily file for bankruptcy protection. The restructuring plan is an attempt to create a stronger balance sheet for the company by reducing total debt and preferred obligations by about $1.5 billion.
