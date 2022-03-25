Overdeck Family Foundation partners with national Pre-K learning nonprofit

Overdeck Family Foundation partners with a national PreK learning nonprofit to make sure at least 500 Virginia children are prepared for kindergarten this Fall
Richmond, VA (March 1, 2022) Understanding that far too many children across Virginia are entering kindergarten unprepared, the Overdeck Family Foundation has partnered with national education nonprofit Waterford.org to provide a solution to at least 500 children. Waterford Upstart is a research-based and third-party validated PreK learning program that can be used in the home and, thanks to this funding, costs families nothing to participate this summer.
Waterford Upstart is an in-home, personalized PreK learning solution that prepares children for kindergarten by giving families the tools they need to become the first and most influential teachers of their children. Those tools include a computer, internet access and phone calls from a coach offering tips to facilitate the academic instruction offline, as well.
In June, children in Virginia will begin learning to read using Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path for 20 minutes a day, five days a week. There is a math-and-science component families can take advantage of, if they choose.
