PRINCE GEORGE, Va — In late July, over 200 Afghans arrived at Fort Lee in Prince George County to complete special immigrant visas.
The incoming arrivals include Afghan interpreters, contractors and their families who will work with resettlement officials to be placed with any family connections in the U.S.
Many will eventually join communities with a strong Afghan presence.
The refugees will also complete final medical clearance and complete final administrative processing according to Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby, who made the admission during a press conference mid-July.
According to Virginia Senator Tim Kaine during a press conference, 70,000 Afghans in the U.S. already have Special Immigrant Visas which allow refugees targeted for assisting the United States Military to relocate safely in the U.S.
