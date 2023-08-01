Four pickleball courts and one new tennis court opened at Temple Recreation Park in Prince George County on July 19. Residents, county staff, and members of the local pickleball group were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and to break in the new courts.
The festivities included demonstrations by local players. Pickleball was born at a family vacation home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in 1965. The sport has seen an explosion of growth worldwide over the past ten years. The increase in popularity is due to the social and exercise benefits of the sport. Pickleball is easier on the joints than tennis and other racquet sports. Although it can be played singularly, most people play on teams of two, encouraging people of all ages to come together to play. The sport is easy to pick up but challenging to master, thus leading to its ever increasing popularity.
Jared Dieffenbach, Pickleball Ambassador, stated, “The Temple Park pickleball and tennis facility is a welcome addition for those that want to play outdoors any time of the day, weather permitting. These new courts are expertly designed, built, and absolutely beautiful! We who play give thanks to the Prince George County Parks and Recreation Department and county government leaders who made this happen.” Keith Rotzoll, Prince George County Parks and Recreation Director said, “I am very pleased with how this court renovation turned out. We were able to convert three dilapidated tennis courts into a high-quality multi-sport facility. Pickleball and tennis are fun social sports that attract all agesand skill levels. The new courts will prove to be a well-used County amenity.”
Prince George County Parks and Recreation Commission member Larry Heidorn states that the new courts will be open from sunrise to sunset. Residents should look for new programs this fall. For those who prefer to play inside, indoor pickleball courts are at the Central Wellness Center gym from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must be 15 years of age or older to participate. A guardian must accompany children under 15.
The Parks and Recreation Department asks residents to keep pets, scooters, bikes and other wheeled devices off the brand-new courts. These activities can significantly damage the playing surface.
