Officer Promoted to Sergeant

A promotional ceremony was held for Prince George County Police Department Officer McQuage (3rd from left), who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He will be assigned to patrol day shift. Please help us congratulate Sergeant McQuage on his promotion and wish him much success in his new assignment. (PGCPD)
