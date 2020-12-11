Northam announces three-phased coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- “We have every reason to believe that these vaccinations are safe,” said Gov. Ralph Northam during a press conference in reference to Pfizer and Moderna, who are preparing to roll out vaccines which each company says is 95% effective and have both been applied for emergency use authorization under the FDA.
“As a doctor, I am confident that all protocols have been followed and no corners have been cut, and I expect the FDA review will show that,” said Northam.
While optimistic signs show a COVID-19 vaccine approval could be imminent, Gov. Northam layed out a three-phased approach to distributing the vaccine in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health’s vaccination team will also be doing an independent review of the vaccine data.
Under the first phase, 70,000 initial doses received by the commonwealth will begin to be distributed as early as mid-December to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Those demographics contain about 500,000 Virginians.
Critical infrastructure staff, adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults ages 65 and older will receive doses of the vaccine under the distribution plan’s second phase. Under the plan’s third and final stage, the general public will become eligible for the vaccine although officials say that could take up to several months.
“For now, and for some months to come, we all need to continue doing the things that we know work. Wearing a mask in public, washing our hands, staying away from crowds and large groups and trying as best we can to socialize outside,” said Northam.
The governor also stated during last week’s press conference that he intends to take the vaccine himself once it is approved by health officials, stating “When our turn comes, my family and I will have no hesitancy about getting vaccinated, and I strongly encourage every Virginian to get the vaccine.”
Hospital systems and facilities are equipped with ultra-cold storage facilities to administer the vaccine within each region of Virginia. The state has also partnered with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies along with other medical offices for distribution of the vaccine.
