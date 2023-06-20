(Contributed)
Students at North Elementary School continued to showcase their commitment to community service through a special donation to a pair of local organizations following their incredibly successful fundraiser this spring.
Over four days, the school's Student Council worked hard selling unique "candy grams," offering sweet and thoughtful treats for friends and staff. Through their diligent efforts, the students raised over $500, with the proceeds benefiting two local organizations - Prince George County Department of Social Services' foster care program and Prince George County Fire Department Company 1.
On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Brittny Robinson, foster care and adoptions staff member for Prince George County Department of Social Services, received a check from members of North Elementary School's Student Council, joined by school guidance counselor Welton Dabney and North's administrative team, principal Jennifer Rollings and assistant principals Raymonda Rhoades and Kelly Jones. Robinson explained the funds would help make life better for the children the agency is presently serving through its foster care program. "We currently have nine children that are in foster care in Prince George," Robinson shared. "They have endured so much, and this donation will help to meet some of their needs, be it physical, mental, or emotional. Many of the children come to us with little to nothing, so this donation will greatly impact their quality of life."
She also praised the North Elementary community for its unwavering support of local foster children. "It feels great to have the support of the students and community here in Prince George," Robinson remarked warmly. "They always rally around the children in our programs, and it's wonderful to be able to receive this kind of donation to our program."
The Student Council is expected to make its donation to Prince George Fire Department Company 1 during the week of June 12, the final week of classes for Prince George County students.
To learn more about foster care, visit Prince George County Department of Social Services website at https://www.princegeorgecountyva.gov/residents/social_services/ or FosterVA at http://fosterva.org<http://fosterva.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.