Non-profit to bring free medical services to Emporia

By Kayla Hardersen
Womack News Service
A non-profit pop-up medical clinic will be coming to Emporia Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. Remote Area Medical will be set up at Greensville County High School to offer free medical check-ups, including vision and dental services all weekend.
The parking lot at GCHS will be open to patients by midnight on Friday, June 23 for anyone who wishes to wait in line. The lot will remain open through the weekend, and clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Residents must come prepared with their own food, water, medications and clothing. Bathrooms will be provided.
The pop-up is first come, first serve, and residents should be prepared to choose between receiving vision or dental services due to time constraints. Everyone who wishes to receive care is encouraged to arrive as early as possible, particularly if you are seeking dental services.
The pop-up is free and open to the public. No ID is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.