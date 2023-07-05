New Sober Living Home Opens for Recovery Program Graduates in Hopewell

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The City of Refuge organization and a faith-based drug recovery center has opened the doors of a new sober living home known to the community as “Hope House” on Sunday, June 25, at 203 N. 11th Ave. in Hopewell.
Hope House is for male individuals who have recently completed the City of Refuge program and are now capable of living independently. The sober living facility comes after the treatment program. It is intended to assist people in regaining control of their life after recovering from addiction. Men seeking addiction rehabilitation may enroll in the center's 9-month, peer-led recovery program. Despite having its headquarters in Hopewell, the center aids and supports all locals in the broader Richmond area.
“This touches all parts of our society,” Thurman Collier, the CEO of the City of Refuge Hopewell Recovery Center tells media outlets. “You know, addiction is not a poor issue or a rich issue. It’s not a black issue. It’s not a white issue. It’s a crisis. It’s an epidemic in our world. And we believe there are positive solutions to it. But we’re going to have to collaborate together and work together.” Hope House will officially open to patients in July.
