New Prince George Elementary School to open early 2023

“According to a contractors update, Prince George’s new elementary school is about 45% done, said Patrick Barnes at last weeks school board meeting.” There have been some delays due to weather, and material delays, but everyone are still in high hopes of this new elementary school being complete as early as December 2023.
This campus will be replacing the William A. Walton Elementary School. The new elementary school will have a student capacity of 850 and is being built with the learning principles of today in mind.
It is expected that the new elementary school will be fully completed by November 2022, with a hope for students and staff to be able to enter into the school early 2023 upon returning from Christmas break.
In total, the new elementary school will cost $28.2 million once completed.
