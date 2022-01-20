Hopewell, Va. – The Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Colin Romanick, Director of Marketing & Development, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will lead the organization as the 102nd President of the Chamber in 2022.
Romanick has been an H/PG Chamber board member two years and was most recently the 2021 executive board secretary. When asked about this new opportunity Romanick said, "We have a wonderfully diverse and talented board going into 2022 and we look forward to serving our stakeholders as we advance out of the pandemic and towards prosperity."
The mission of the H/PG Chamber states, "The Hopewell/Prince George Chamber creates opportunity by engaging our members in growth and prosperity initiatives. We add value to our members by aggregating business, local government, and other enterprises to develop ideas and bring solutions to our community." This century old organization continues to serve large and small businesses, while strengthening relationships between government and community and growing tourism revenue not only within the City of Hopewell and Prince George County but working creatively and collaboratively in the whole area.
Romanick has served as the Director of Marketing & Development for Pamplin Historical Park for four and a half years and helped to expand awareness of this 501(c)(3) educational institution located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. He possesses a unique 20-year experience of having worked in local government, non-profits and the private sector as a retail manager, with an international company. Romanick is also the 2019 recipient of the Charlie Buser Award from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Tourism Association which recognizes the VRLTA "Attraction Employee of the Year."
Outside interests and other fun facts about Colin Include: automobile racing, classic cars, history and photography. He is a published book author who continues to write numerous articles on military history and transportation subjects. As a life-long Virginia resident, Colin has volunteered his talents and time to the Boy Scouts of America, National Park Service, regional Chamber of Commerce boards and the Sports Car Club of America.
Three new directors make up the diverse board. Nicole Fernandez, Business Banker with Touchstone Bank and Patrick Weller, Owner of Indian Fields Tavern, and Patrick Marek, HCA John Randolph Medical Center.
Nicole Fernandez has extensive banking and professional experience which spans over 20 years. She focuses in partnering with clients to develop strategic plans to support their business growth by improving cash flow and process efficiencies through a variety of banking products and services. Nicole attributes her success and longevity in the industry to her passion in helping people.
Before moving to Touchstone Bank/Chester VA in December of 2021, Nicole was working in Charlottesville, VA. She was involved with several organizations to supplement her efforts to support her community. She served on the board for the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville, The Economic Development Authority, and the Wells Fargo Greater Charlottesville Contributions Council. She was also program manager for the Wells Fargo Holiday Parade and multiple Habitat for Humanity Builds.
Outside interests and other fun facts: include hiking, horseback riding, and fitness. Both of Nicole’s parents were born and Cuba and migrated to the US in their early teens. Nicole is semi bilingual and loves celebrating her heritage.
Patrick Marek, John Randolph Medical Center, Chief Financial Officer joined the board in the fall of 2021. Patrick began his professional career as an accountant, then joined Dixon Hughes Goodman, LLP and then moved into financial leadership in healthcare in 2016. He transferred from the HCA Healthcare – Reston Hospital Center where he was Associate Chief Financial Officer for a 247-bed center to HCA John Randolph Medical Center to assume the role of CFO.
Outside interests and other fun facts: Patrick enjoys spending time with his family. With his wife and two boys they enjoy camping or hitting a new hiking trail. Other interests are supporting his favorite hockey team, the Washington Capitals and shooting at the range.
Patrick Weller, lived in Virginia from 2001 – 2008 where he and his father owned/renovated several historical buildings in Old Town Petersburg. Patrick and his wife returned to Virginia in 2016 to start a new adventure in the restaurant industry, re-opening and developing his vision of Indian Fields Tavern in Charles City, Virginia. With over 30 years’ experience in entrepreneurship, Pat has successfully built and sold over 4 businesses.
Over the years, Pat has owned a ski lodge in Idaho, owned and ran a cranberry farm on the West Coast, had a successful excavation company and owned his own commercial fishing boat in Alaska where he fished for salmon in the summer months.
Outside interests and fun facts: Patrick enjoys spending as much time with his family as possible. Pat has 5 grown children, two sons and three bonus children. If there is free time to be found, you will find him relaxing on his boat, fishing or training for his next marathon. Wherever you see Pat, you are also bound to see his tag-a-long four-legged companion “Jackson” his well-loved Sheep-a-Doodle.
