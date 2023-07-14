New Planning Director in Prince George County

Prince George County named Robert Baldwin as the County’s new Planning Director, beginning July 17. The Planning Director is responsible for organizing and directing planning and zoning activities, services, programs, and staff. The Director will work closely with the County Administrator and department directors and serve as staff support to various boards and commissions.
Mr. Baldwin has over 30 years of experience in municipal and federal planning, including his most recent role as the Planning Director and Deputy City Manager of the City of Portsmouth. He led several award-winning comprehensive plan projects, including the “Destination 2025” plan in Portsmouth and the “Build One Portsmouth,” which received the Resilient Virginia Community of the Year award in 2019.
Robert served as the Regional Community Planning and Liaison Officer for the Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic region. Additionally, he served as the Chief Planner for the County of York during which he was responsible for current and comprehensive planning, as well as transportation planning. “I am pleased to welcome Robert Baldwin to our County,” said Donald Hunter, Chairman of the Prince George County Board of Supervisors. “Mr. Baldwin’s experience will be an asset to the Planning and Zoning Department, and he will play an integral role in shaping our community.”
Mr. Baldwin is a member of the American Planning Association and the American Institute of Certified Planners. Robert holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master’s degree in Urban and Environmental Planning from the University of Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.