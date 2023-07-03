New Officer recognized

The PGCPD would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Officer Kilgore (pictured, center) for successfully completing the rigorous training and preparation at the Police Academy. Their dedication, commitment, and hard work have paid off, and we couldn't be prouder of their accomplishment. As Officer Kilgore takes on this new role, we want to reaffirm our commitment to fostering strong relationships between law enforcement and the community.