By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Panayiotis “Yoti” Jabri has been appointed to as Prince George County Director of Economic Development, effective August 1. New county administrator Jeff Stoke, chose Jabri as his successor.
Jabri, is a graduate of from Prince George High School and previously from 2017 to 2020, worked as an Economic Development Specialist for Prince George County. Jabri currently serves as Economic Development Director in Surry County. During his time with Prince George County, Jabri was the lead to distribute almost $2.15 million to 85 small businesses through the Prince George CARES Small Business Grant program.
While in Surry County, Jabri contributed to increasing broadband access to over 2,000 homes with the forming of public/private partnerships. The Smithfield Times reported that Surry was also selected as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Drive 2.0 program during his tenure. That statewide program helped localities develop plans to compete with localities across the Commonwealth.
Jabri earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Longwood University and a master’s degree in Economics/Public Administration from Virginia State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.