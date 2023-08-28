The Hopewell Police Department is excited to introduce your Community Police Officers (CPO). These officers will collaborate with their perspective ward members and stakeholders to identify and solve community problems. They will still have their daily patrol and community engagement assignments but serve as a liaison between police and community. The email for each officer and ward assignment is on their picture. Help us congratulate them!
New Community Police Officers Welcomed to the Hopewell Community
