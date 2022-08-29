Nearly 100 VSU Students Moved to Richard Bland dorms

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Following a shortage of accommodation on campus at Virginia State University, some VSU students moved into the residence halls at Richard Bland College of William & Mary.
RBC President Debbie L. Sydow said, "RBC and VSU are good partners, so when VSU contacted us with a request to house some of their students, we were glad to accommodate. RBC and VSU collaborate in a variety of ways to assist student achievement and the larger Petersburg area, and this is just one of them.”
The spacious dorms at RBC, Freedom and Patriot Halls, provide apartment-style living with full bathrooms, laundry facilities, and fully functional kitchens, among other amenities of which most VSU students residing there seem to love. “I have a single room," Jean-Baptiste a VSU graduate student from Richmond studying Health Psychology, said. "I wouldn’t have gotten that at VSU." Some VSU students are content to simply be residing on a college campus and not at a hotel.
The 231-acre campus of Virginia State University located in the village of Ettrick at 1 Hayden St. in Petersburg, is home to a 412-acre agriculture research complex, 11 residence halls, and 18 academic buildings. VSU has about 4,000 students enrolled right now. 2,200 students make up the diversified student body of Richard Bland College. It is located at 11301 Johnson Road in Prince George County on a lovely campus that spans more than 750 acres.
The separation between the two universities is roughly six to seven miles, depending on the direction of travel.
