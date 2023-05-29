In celebration of National Police Week, the Prince George School Board invited the PGCPS resource officers and members of the Prince George Police Department to be recognized for their efforts, helping keep our campuses safe.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Resignation of Secretary Robert Mosier and the Appointment of Terrance Cole as the Next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia’s Highest Labor Force Participation Rate Since June 2014
- Police Investigating Fatal Crash
- Prince George County Public Schools Selects Network Technician Edrick Cofield as District’s 2023 Support Employee of the Year Award Recipient
- $16.4 Million Going Towards Improving Security in ‘High-Need’ School Districts in Virginia
- Warner & Collins introduce legislation to strengthen voting systems
- Condolences
- Missing Prince George 23-year-old Male Body Found
- Prince George High School Receives Virginia Music Educators Association's Blue-Ribbon Award, Highlighting Royals Marching Band, Vocal Chorus
- KFS Varsity Softball players make All-State
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.