N.B. Clements Jr. High School to start book club for students

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George County School Board approved an application for a new book club to begin for students at the N.B. Clements Junior High School.
Librarian Kim Bailey, who has worked in the school division for 21 years including 17 at the High School and four at her current position, had always wanted to run a student book club having been in adult book clubs for many years.
“I thought it would be good for students,this year with all the changes we've gone through with covid and everything, many teenagers are looking for a way to connect.” said Bailey. “We had some students who would still come in regularly to check out books and read because that's what they like to do.
9th grader Haley Naylor asked Bailey about starting a book club. Soon after, Bailey had created a constitution for the club as well as an actual application for starting it.
Bailey sent a flyer to all teachers and asked to post it in classrooms and around the school telling students that if they are interested, there's a QR code that takes them to a survey asking what their grades are and what books they are interested in reading.
According to Bailey, the club intends to have an interest meeting to see how many members there are, when and where we can meet, if it will be before school or after school, or if it will be conducted online. With book selection, basically the members will get to vote on the books, it will be determined later how they’ll vote.
The chosen books will have to adhere to the selection criteria determined by the Prince George School Board which is the same criteria followed for books in the library, although books read for the group can be from outside the library.
“I would just like to distill and nurture student’s love of literature as well as providing a good social outlet so they'll get to know each other along with immersing themselves in books,” said Bailey. “They’ve pretty much been locked away this past year.”
