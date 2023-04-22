Motor Vehicle Thefts

On 04/07/2023, the Prince George County Police responded to the 1000 block of Drayton Court for a report of four all-terrain bikes that were stolen.
The following bikes were stolen:
- A blue 2021 Yamaha All Terrain with the number “24” sticker
- A blue 2019 Yamaha All Terrain with the number “24” sticker
- Two red 2022 GASGAS 84.9CC with number “12”
Any information that would assist in identifying the suspect(s) or anyone who has knowledge of this incident can report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, through Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or by email to police@ princegeorgecountyva.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.