ATLANTIC OCEAN - Quartermaster Seaman Alexis Mitchell, from Prince George, Virginia, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), paints the bulkhead aboard the ship, Aug. 23, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)
