Missing Prince George 23-year-old Male Body Found

A few days after three suspects were detained with missing man, Cameron Taylor Cole’s Honda Civic in connection with a fatal shooting, the body of a the 23-year-old father and was reportedly discovered in Richmond. On May 3, a Honda Civic car matching the description of Cole's was spotted by a Hopewell sheriff's deputy southbound on Interstate 295. The deputy began pursuing the vehicle after seeing it was being driven recklessly, and the chase ended at the 4-mile marker just north of the U.S. Route 460 interchange in Prince George. There were three occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Isabelle Battle, Demond Williams, and Xavier Brown, who escaped on foot before being apprehended. They are suspected in the murder of a Chesterfield County man along Richmond Highway, according to Richmond Police.
Cole, of Prince George County, was last seen alive on April 28 near Chester, Virginia, according to earlier reports from the police. Cole, a new father, worked for Amazon and supplemented his income by delivering food through DoorDash. When Cameron failed to meet his mother later that day (April 28), family members began to worry about his well-being.
On Sunday, family and friends of Cameron Cole continued to search for their loved one. They gathered in a parking lot on Maury Street, near Commerce Road, as a starting point after they say they were told by police that Cole’s phone was last detected in between those two roads. His father, Mike Cole, and step-mother, Billie Cole, say they won’t ever stop searching. “We’re not giving up, we’re out here looking for him. We’ll never give up we’re going to always look for him and even if we don’t find him now we will always look for him and bring him home somehow, one way or the other,” they said. He never completed his final scheduled delivery, according to Doordash. A bystander who volunteered to hand out flyers during the search claims that on Friday, he saw Cole on the street but mistook him for a homeless person.
Although the cause of Cole's death is still unknown, authorities have revealed that Xavier Brown, 22, Demond Williams, 39, and Isabelle Battle, 19, were discovered that day with Cole's stolen car as detectives looked into the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Christopher Tyler. Battle is accused of grand larceny, while Brown and Williams are accused of planning to kill Tyler.
