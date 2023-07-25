By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Disputanta mother and daughter who vanished over the weekend while traveling to a Christian camp in West Virginia have been found, is safe.
Last weekend, the mother and daughter were traveling to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia, a children's summer camp. When husband, Michael Bates realized they never arrived at their destination, Michael Bates filed a missing person’s report. Apparently, Highland County, Virginia, is where Martha Bates, 42, and Mary Bates, 15, were discovered on Thursday at 4 p.m., according to a Prince George Police. Authorities from Highland County and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management looked for them for almost four days in the woods.
The mother's cell phone's final ping, which was received about 4 p.m. on July 9 near Monterrey in Highland County, about 45 miles east of Huttonsville, helped authorities locate the two.
