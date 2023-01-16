Missing 19-year-old of Chesterfield identified as body found in Colonial Heights

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A 19-year-old missing Chesterfield man, Marcus James Johnson has been identified as the body found in Colonial Heights. On December 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of possible human remains in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the wood line.
Johnson was reported missing by his family on November 27, 2022, 11 days after he was last seen leaving his home on Esquire Road, according to Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer. Johnson’s body was identified by Virginia State Police and Colonial Heights Detectives on January 3. Detectives do believe the crime to have taken place at the location that Johnson’s body was located and has deemed Johnson’s death a homicide. The case is now an open homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Velasquez at (804) 520-9329 or velasquezc@colonialheightsva.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.