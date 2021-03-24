Middle school cooking show bringing families closer together

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- After being a science teacher for over a decade, Lisa Boiteau started teaching Family Consumer Sciences at J.E.J. Moore Middle School following a beloved teacher’s retirement. The reason: the joy it would bring to her students that would extend to their families at home.
“The actual curriculum for this class provides a lot of life skills and teaches kids to have good self esteem which is something I feel strongly about; to make kids feel good about themselves and this class allows me to provide that to them,” said Boiteau. “When kids can create something successfully, it brings a lot of joy to them to see they made something themselves and then to bring it home to their parents who see they are able to create,”
J.E.J. Moore had a cooking club which was an afterschool program. When COVID-19 changed everything, Boiteau went to Principal Bobby Knowles to ask how it would continue. He suggested it could be filmed like a cooking show and be put on the school’s website.
Four episodes later, “Moore’s Meals and Munchies” is already a smash hit among faculty, students and families alike who not only love to watch the show but wish to be a part of it. The production, which can be found on the school’s website, will feature Boiteau along with other teachers and students who assist in preparing affordable and healthy meals.
The weekly program has already shown students and families how to create Chicken and Dumplings, Apple Dumplings and Tex Mex Casserole.
Meals prepared on the show are chosen by Boiteau depending on whether the meal includes affordable ingredients and is also healthy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have struggled economically as well as maintaining healthy lifestyles.
Boiteau will prepare the program by spending time researching meals that fit the budget of all families, organize what days students are flexible, cook and film, then spend many minutes editing it all down to about ten to 15 minutes.
“I’ll ask children on what days they want to film and they love cooking and knowing they’re going to be on a cooking show, you can just see their radiant and excited about it,” said Boiteau. “We just get together and start cooking and filming and it comes out well,”
“The idea of this was really embedded in the virtual student and she wanted to create a show about cooking that was economical and healthy for families in this day and age and it has really blossomed,” said Principal Knowles.
In the most recent episode of “Moore’s Meals and Munchies”, a fellow Moore Middle School teacher appeared as a guest host mimicking the Swedish Chef from the famous children’s show the Muppets while he and his student assistant played off each other.
“It's just good to see kids and adults interacting on almost the same level because they're assistants rather than the usual teacher-student dynamic,” said Boiteau. “We’re a team, we work together young and old, when you see kids and colleagues you know participating with one another it's just inviting to watch,”
“Moore’s Meals and Munchies” is just one of many ways that Boiteau has contributed to PGCPS throughout her career and hopefully is one of many more to come.
“I think Mrs.Boiteau has more than kept on the strong tradition of our Family Consumer Science class here at Moore and I'm excited for the steps and journeys were going to take and I'm just excited I really look forward to the next show, I get to preview them and it's one of the highlights of my job,” said Principal Knowles. “It's great to have another way to reach out to the community and say, even though you're virtual, you're still part of the Moore family.”
Originally from Australia, Boiteau met her husband who was raised in Virginia in her native country. Shortly after moving back to the United States, the Boiteau family moved to Prince George County thanks to its school system. Boiteau received her degree in Elementary Education and was soon hired by the PGCPS as a science teacher.
Boiteau still finds joy in the ways that her work as a Family Consumer Science teacher can go a long way for local families. For example, she will often show students how to create Mug Cakes only for their parents to email her about how the activity is bringing their siblings together by making the treats after dinner.
“I think this show is a way for me to give back to the Prince George community, they have been extremely good to me and so I really wanted to give back,” said Boiteau. “I’m a proud teacher of Prince George County Schools,”
A link to the show can be found on the homepage of the J.E.J. Moore Middle School’s website. It is released on a weekly basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.