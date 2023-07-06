Message from Interim City Manager

The City of Hopewell Fiscal Year 2023 Accomplishments July 01, 2022 – June 30, 2023
I, Manker, Concetta, would like to express my deepest appreciation and thank the members of City Council for providing me the opportunity to serve as the Interim City Manager for the City of Hopewell during this moment of transition. As the city enters the next fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, it is important to share with the community various accomplishments the city administration had throughout the year.
Over past fiscal year (July 01, 2022 – June 30, 2023), the city administration has accomplished the following goals of (1) prioritizing and establishing organization stability, (2) distributing Rescue Plan Act dollars (ARPA) responsibility and (3) maintaining budget integrity and fiscal responsibility.
1. Organization Stability
a) Hired and onboarded new department directors for Recreations & Parks; Planning & Development; Economic Development; Communications & Government Affairs, Human Resources, Public Works and Healthy Families.
b) Filled 56% of city-wide vacancies, and 14% of those vacancies were Department Directors positions.
c) Developed an annual City Spring and Fall Career Fair.
2. American Rescue Plan Act Dollars (ARPA) for investment in Public Safety and Community Improvements.
a) Planning for the ARPA funding occurred throughout Fiscal Year 2023. The needs of public safety were highlighted by the city administration at various council meetings. As a result, city council supported and invested in public safety totaling: $3,117,553.35.
b) Park Improvement at 3 1/2 street park with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
at $74,000.00.
c) Park Improvement for Westwood Park with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding at
$200,000.00.
3. Budget Integrity and Fiscal Responsibility
a) The FY 24 Budget was passed 6-0, which included no tax increases, and no budget shortfall; therefore, a balance budget was delivered and approved.
b) A comprehensive review of regional salaries for public safety were conducted and as a result, city council approved new salary minimums and adjustments for public safety:
- Communication /Dispatchers - $41,000/New Hires and $45,000/Current Staff
- Non-Certified Police Officers - $51,000/New Hires and $53,000/Current Staff
- Non-Certified Firefighters - $51,000/New Hires and $53,000/Current Staff
- All Sworn and Unsworn Officers moved into the step plan that was approved in December 2022. Salaries were adjusted and officers received a minimum of 5% raise.
c) Approved competitive sign-on bonus for law enforcement.
- $20K Sign-On Bonus for Certified Officers
- $12K Sign-On Bonus for Non-Certified Officers
d) Road to Financial Recovery. City Council approved recommendations from the Commonwealth for a complete fiscal turnaround of completing our audits. As a result, city council funded of the following audit recommendations from Alvarez & Marsal:
- Funded PMO Services to oversee the audit remediation team, update internal
controls, and revised the city’s financial policies and procedures.
- Funded the Audit Remediation Services to provide hands-on support for past audits.
- Funded new positions (as recommended in the audit): Accounting Technician for Reconciliation Support, and Internal Auditor with grant management responsibilities.
4. Other FY 23 Accomplishments
a. Operations Ceasefire. Adopted January 05, 2023, with the purpose of implementing violent crime reduction strategies. The project is led by REALLIFE Program under the Moniker ProjectSAF for Hopewell. After 6 months of implementation, the project kicked off on June 1, 2023. Visit for more information:REALLIFEProgram.org.
b. Citizens Academy. The reintroduction of the Citizens Academy is a program the gives community members an inside look into City Government. The goal of the Citizens Academy is to strengthen relationships in the community by fostering a greater understanding of the roles of each city department. We look forward to your participation. I am honored to serve the citizens and businesses of Hopewell and I will continue to strive to positively shape the future of our great city. Although this does not reflect a complete list of our accomplishments, a special thank you goes to our City of Hopewell employees who are unsung heroes that continue to provide our residents with great service, care and compassion.
