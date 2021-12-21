McEachin urges Youngkin not to pull out of RGGI

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va 4th District) released a statement where he urged Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin not to go through with his decision to pull Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Youngkin announced during a Hampton Roads Chamber Event that he would remove Virginia from the RGGI.
“I urge Governor-elect Youngkin to reconsider this short-sighted decision.”
Said McEachin. “The Governor-elect’s announcement that he plans to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a poor and misguided choice. This decision will ultimately reduce revenue for the Commonwealth and slow our efforts to mitigate climate change while further disenfranchising historically underserved communities.
RGGI is the first mandatory market-based program in the US to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. RGGI is a cooperative effort among Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia to cap and reduce carbon dioxide from the power sector.
RGGI puts a regional cap on the amount of CO2 pollution that power plants can emit by issuing a limited number of tradable CO2 allowances.
Last year, the state received over $227 million through the RGGI’s cap-and-trade investment program – half of which was dedicated to low-income energy efficiency programs to assist vulnerable communities.
“The Governor-elect’s decision will effectively halt that revenue stream. Virginia is in no position to pass on that revenue, and low-income residents will now be facing increased costs during an already uncertain time.” said McEachin. “The Governor-elect’s claims that Virginians are bearing the financial burden of this program are ridiculous. The average Virginian saw a $2.39 increase in their monthly bill – an increase that helped their vulnerable neighbors and aided in our ongoing efforts to fight climate change.”
While in the Virginia State Senate, then-Senator McEachin led an effort with Del. Ron Villanueva (R-VA) to have Virginia become the 10th state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“I urge Governor-elect Youngkin to reconsider this short-sighted decision. The Commonwealth is enjoying a substantial surplus thanks in part to federal Democrats’ work on the American Rescue Plan – a legislative package opposed by every Virginian Republican, despite its direct benefits for the Commonwealth and its residents.” said McEachin. “We cannot begin taking fiscally irresponsible actions now. I oppose the Governor-elect’s decision and will not stand idly by while he threatens the hard work of Virginia Democrats before even entering his office.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.