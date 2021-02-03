WASHINGTON, DC – On Thursday, February 4, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) will hold a virtual press conference announcing action to address the failure of the U.S. Postal Service to provide essential services and timely delivery to constituents of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.
THURSDAY, February 4th
Virtual Press Conference with Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04)
9 a.m. EST (event begins)
Zoom virtual platform
Press must RSVP here to receive the access link. Further details will be sent before the event.
McEachin to Host Press Call to Address USPS Failures in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District
