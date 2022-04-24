McEachin Secures $3.3 Million for the City of Petersburg

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
U.S. Congressman Donald McEachin has been successful in obtaining funds from the federal government for two separate projects for the City of Petersburg.
A total of $900,000 was awarded to Petersburg City Public Schools to replace some diesel school buses with electric powered buses through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Buses Rebates. Petersburg is one of eleven school districts nationwide to receive this funding. The $900,000 will allow for the purchase of three electric powered buses.
$2.4 million was also awarded for improvements to the Poor Creek Sewer Service area, the main infrastructure of the pharmaceutical cluster developed by AMPAC, Civica Rx and Phlow. A sum of $36 million has been quoted for Poor Creek Sewer Service area upgrades. Combined with federal dollars that McEachin secured in 2022, the City of Petersburg has $10 million from the 20121 general assembly. In total, funding for Poor Creek requires the city to match it by $600,000.
McEachin was successful in securing funds for each of his 10 Community Project Funding requests. Aside of the $3.3 million awarded to the City of Petersburg projects, about $9.6 million of the requested funds are obligated to Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District water and wastewater projects.
