McEachin releases statement on Build Back Better

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.