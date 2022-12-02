McEachin mourned nationally, revered locally

By Terry Harris
Virginia flags flew at half-staff last week following the announcement of the death on November 28 of Virginia’s Fourth District Representative Donald McEachin who, less than three weeks earlier, handily won reelection for his fourth term in Congress.
From his first election to the House of Delegates in 1995 to his reelection for his fourth term in Congress on November 8, the 61-year-old, third-ever African American to represent Virginia in the U.S. House dedicated nearly half his life to fighting for underdogs and causes in which he believed.
McEachin, whose demise was due to complications from colorectal cancer, focused heavily on health care as well as the environment throughout his career, via actions ranging from proposing legislation for providing increased legal protections for children going through immigration proceedings to sponsoring a bill replacing subsidies for fossil fuel companies with gas tax rebates for drivers.
He co-founded the United for Climate and Environmental Justice Task Force and then introduced legislation to allow low-income families solar energy access.
In June, while speaking at a roundtable with Vice President Kamala Harris focused on abortion, he advocated for ending the U.S. Senate’s filibuster rules on certain issues, saying, “When we're talking about a person's civil rights — whether it's the right to control your body or the right to cast your vote — the filibuster should not stand in the way of that.”
Immediately following the announcement of his death, national accolades immediately began pouring in.
Senator Tim Kaine said of McEachin, “He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior.”
President Joe Biden issued a statement stating, in part, “Don was a fighter. He fought for justice, for civil rights, and for communities that are often left behind. Thanks to Don’s leadership and tireless advocacy, we passed historic legislation to combat the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.”
“The son of a schoolteacher and an Army veteran, public service was in Don’s DNA,” the statement continued. “After practicing law, he served honorably in both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly, before winning election to the United States Congress. Through it all, Don always fought for the working people of Virginia. He never quit in his pursuit of justice.”
Vice President Kamala Harris described him as “a relentless advocate for his community, a dedicated colleague, and loving husband, father, and grandfather.”
“In Virginia’s General Assembly and the United States Congress, he was tireless in the fight for justice,” she continued, adding, “I was particularly honored to partner with him on legislation to advance environmental justice and secure a cleaner, healthier, and more fair future for all. I will miss his friendship and his advocacy and passion for improving our world for generations to come.”
Area leaders praised his legacy of meeting local needs, even in small, rural areas.
Judy Lyttle, current Chair and longtime member of Surry County Board of Supervisors commented on McEachin’s “diligence in affording resources to our rural community” during her long tenure in public office, and added, “He was always there, looking out for us. He truly represented our small county. So many, once elected, you may not hear much from, but not him. He was a man who cared - a gentleman who, I feel, did what he was elected to do - look out for his area of representation. He delivered on his promises. He didn’t just say ‘I‘m gonna do’ – he did.”
One of promises on which he delivered was fulfilled in April when Congressman McEachin traveled to Surry County to deliver a $3.2 million check to support a water infrastructure upgrade project on the county schools’ well systems to increase capacity and extend the lifespan of the system from federal funds which were successfully secured by Rep. McEachin through his Community Project Funding (CPF) request to the House Appropriations Committee.
David Harrison, Deputy Surry County Administrator, described interactions with McEachin concerning the water project and others as “very encouraging and motivating.”
“He’d always listened to his constituents and addressed their needs and concerns,” Harrison continued. “Access to resources such as public water systems are key components for community revitalization in rural areas. Thanks to the efforts of Congressman McEachin, Surry County received much-needed funding for water system improvements at our school complex as well as an opportunity to foster Economic Development.”
Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins said of McEachin, “When rural communities are recipients of this funding, it speaks volumes to our representative and county leaders. I remember the first time I had the opportunity to shake his hand several years ago in a local meeting. From that grew a partnership with his office in terms of his desire to help rural Surry county.”
“He was such a great resource to this community, with multiple phone conversations asking what Surry County’s needs were, and then was able to deliver on those needs,” she continued. “He was always passionate and sincere and willing to lend a helping hand, and the time that he took to help Surry County meant so much to us. The number of times he came out here to our small county are indicative that he was a man of his words – putting them into action. He was – present.”
Surry County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims said of Congressman McEachin, “He always was down to earth and made it his goal just to reach out to his constituents. November is “Bring your legislator to school month, and for many years he would take the time out to come and talk to students, and he made a point of asking the students, ‘What would you like to see here?’ and opened a lively dialogue with them. He engaged students at a level that they understood.”
“He left a hole that will not easily be filled,” Sims added. “He took his job as a public servant to heart. He was one to always identify problems and work to find a solution in the best interest of those he served. That type of spirit is going to be sorely missed in Surry County, and certainly in Surry County Public Schools. McEachin truly was a good man.”
On Tuesday, the day following his passing, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin remembered McEachin as an “extraordinary public servant,” and when the question of McEachin’s potential successor arose, he said, “I want to make sure that Virginians are represented ... but today's a day to focus on the Congressman. Today, we're really focused on remembering the great contributions he made.”
Under state law, a writ of election issued by the governor sets the date of special elections to fill a U.S. House vacancy, but the state constitution does not specify how quickly Youngkin must set a date for the election. According to a spokesperson for the Department of Elections it cannot occur within the 55 days before a primary or general election,
McEachin’s Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said that their office will continue to serve Virginia’s 4th District and constituents can still contact the office through normal avenues until a new representative is elected.
