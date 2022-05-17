McEachin Delivers $3.2 Million to Prince George County for Water Infrastructure Upgrades

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) traveled to Prince George County to deliver a $3,200,000 check for upgrades to the county’s water infrastructure. The federal funds will support various upgrades and the transition from an aquifer water source to a surface water source to ensure improved reliability for residents.
“Every resident in the Commonwealth deserves access to safe, reliable water, and this funding will help ensure Prince George County has the necessary resources to upgrade their existing systems,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “Investments in our local infrastructure systems are imperative to continued economic development and quality of life for residents. By transitioning to a surface water source, this project will help relieve pressures on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and improve reliability for customers. I am proud to deliver this much-needed funding to Prince George County, and I look forward to seeing the project come to fruition.”
The Prince George County Route 10 water extension project will extend water east along Sandy Ridge Road to Route 106 and north to Route 10. The project will allow for the decommissioning of two dilapidated well houses and reservoirs in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed while improving reliability for customers.
The federal funds were successfully secured by Rep. McEachin through his Community Project Funding (CPF) request to the House Appropriations Committee, which was included in the final legislative language for the Omnibus Appropriations Agreement for Fiscal Year 2022.
