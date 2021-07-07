Master Gardeners to host Greater Tomato Contest at PG Farmers Market

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- “May the greatest tomatoes win!” On Aug. 14 at the Prince George Farmers Market, the Prince George Master Gardeners and the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Prince George will sponsor the 2021 Greater Tomato Contest where two age groups will enter to become a grand prize winner in one of four categories.
The categories for competing tomatoes are the heaviest tomato, the most naturally beautiful tomato, the tiniest tomato and the most unusual/ugliest tomato. The two age groups will be divided by those 12 and under and those 13 and above. Tomatoes must be fresh, ripe and in a natural state.
The tomato drop-off will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. The winners of each category will be announced at 11 a.m. Prizes for winners include ribbons, a photo in the newspaper with the Prince George County Agent along with bragging rights for having grown the “greatest tomatoes,”
The Prince George Master Gardeners, volunteer educators who encourage environmentally-sound horticulture practices through landscape management education and training, are an affiliate of the Virginia Cooperative Extension which is a partnership of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University.
Meetings for the group are the first Monday in February, April, August, October and December at 6 p.m. held in the Prince George County Library’s large conference room. The Extension Office is located at 6380 Scott Memorial Park, P.O. Box 68, Prince George, VA.
“Because of the covid-pandemic, people have not been as close as they used to and last year was the first year we didn't have the competition,” said PGMG President Janet Fisher Callis. “I think it’ll be a wonderful opportunity for the county to finally come together,”
Later this year, the Master Gardeners will be having their plant sale in the parking lot of the heritage museum; the proceeds of which will be given to scholarships toward Tri-City area students studying in agriculture or permaculture.
