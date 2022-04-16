Man Wanted for Abducting, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Hopewell-Prince George Crimes Solvers is asking anyone with any info on a man who abducted and assaulted a Hopewell woman to contact them as soon as possible.
Identified by the police, Ralph Pemberton Jr., abducted his ex-girlfriend, a Hopewell woman on April 8, and drove throughout Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County. The woman was able to flee the vehicle when the suspect stopped his vehicle in Chesterfield County.
Pemberton is wanted out of Hopewell for abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding and violating a protective order. He is also wanted out of Chesterfield for kidnapping, robbery and assault as well as having an existing warrant from the Department of Corrections for a parole violation. According to the Virginia Judiciary website, a “Ralph Elder Pemberton Jr.” has multiple cases in his criminal history; including two assault and battery cases from 2021 and an abduct by force/intimidation case from June 2020.
Pemberton is described as a 57-year-old white male with brown hair and green eyes. His stature is described as 5-foot 11-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a medium build.
Anyone with information related to the case or possible whereabouts of Pemberton is encouraged to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 for an anonymous tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.