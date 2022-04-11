Man Pleads Guilty to distributing Fentanyl in Petersburg

By: Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
39-year-old Salahudin Mitchell pleaded guilty to distributed more than 56 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl in Petersburg.
The Department of Justice said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Virginia State Police, and Petersburg Bureau of Police became aware of the drug trafficking activities of Mitchell and others in late 2020.
A release made by the DOJ mentioned that the drug trafficking was taking place in Petersburg among various locations. A series of nine controlled purchases of fentanyl were made from Mitchell between April 2021 and October 2021.
Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29. He is facing a minimum of five years, and a maximum of 40 years in prison.
