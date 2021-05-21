By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- After local authorities received tips from Prince George community members, a man has been arrested in relation to vandalism that occured at the Scott Memorial Park the previous week.
Tyler Marler, 19, of Prince George County was arrested for felony destruction of property. At the time of this writing, Marler is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail on a secured bond.
On May 1, the restroom facilities near the playground at Scott Park were found extensively damaged, leading Prince George County police in search of whoever had committed the crime.
Images released by the Prince George police showed toilets tipped over and broken with pieces splattered across the bathroom’s floor while it had also appeared toilet paper was flown.
