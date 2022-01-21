Malicious burning charges issued after Scott Park Pavilion incident investigated

The Prince George County Police Department has arrested Janet B. Arthur, 67, from the Richmond City area, on one count of malicious burning of local government property.
Police began investigating the Scott Park Pavilion situation after receiving an anonymous tip from a Prince George community member.
On January 11, the PGCPD posted to their social media page that they suspected that kids were stuffing paper, leaves, pine, etc., into on of the pavilion posts and lighting it on fire.
Their investigation proved that Arthur was allegedly responsible for the damage, though her motive has yet to be revealed.
“As always, we appreciate our community’s passion, concern and partnerships keeping PG safe.”
