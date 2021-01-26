Locals form group seeking fair representation in Prince George government

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George County residents are forming a group that is seeking fair representation in their local government through change in the current county system for electing members to the county board of supervisors.
Currently, the Prince George County Board members are voted in through what is known as a multi-member district system. Three of the five board members are voted by residents in district two which consists of the Blackwater, Bland and Brandon areas whereas district one consisting of the Rives and Templeton areas vote in just two of the members.
During the Prince George Board of Supervisor meeting on Jan. 12, James Easter of south Prince George spoke to the Board about the matter stating the current system “dilutes voter strength and is, in a very subtle yet effective way, is about the business of voter suppression,” Easter went on to refer to the voting system as “a circumstance which suppresses the weight of district one voters and flies in face of the much heralded value of one person one vote.”
Out of the 95 counties in Virginia, only two of them have multi-member district systems: Prince George and Wise. Wise, however, has four voting districts each represented by two members resulting in equal distribution.
“Given the suppressive nature of the current electoral system and its unfairness to district one, its incumbent on each of you to advocate to cause the transition of the current system to a system of single-member electoral districts.” said Easter at the county board meeting.
Five Prince George County residents, including Easter, have started a coalition demanding the Prince George County Government switch from their current system to a single-member district system they are calling the “Prince George Coalition for Fair Representation.”
The organization so far has held two meetings and has already begun working on ideas to achieve their goal.
In a lettered response to Easter’s comments, county attorney Daniel Whitten acknowledged that the county government has the ability to change the current voting system and has “the authority to approve an ordinance after a properly advertised public hearing that increases the number of election districts,”
The letter went on to say “once the county receives the 2020 census numbers, they would have the opportunity to consider making the change from two to five election districts,” going on to say “Redistricting and reapportionment must already take place every ten years utilizing census data. Hopefully, the Board will receive the census numbers in the Spring, and the Board can consider approving such changes”
Those who wish to join the organization and help their cause to change Prince George to a single-member voting system can email pgcoalition4fairrepresentation@gmail.com or call Easter’s phone number at 804-732-8838.
“We invite anybody,” said Easter. “What we're attempting is not a partisan or political issue, this is really about trying to bring fairness into the political system.”
