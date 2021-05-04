Local pastor honors PG Officer for serving students

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Pastor Bobby Clary of the Foundation Church recognized Prince George High School Resource Officer Alvin Jones. The PGPD stated in a facebook post that “Alvin admirably serves our students, school staff and community.”
Pastor Clary observed Officer Jones interacting with some High School students and was impressed by what he witnessed. Pastor Clary requested a venue to recognize Alvin which School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff provided. Pastor Clary provided home-cooked meals, including smoked ribs, for the school resource officers to enjoy. The pastor also gave him a trophy and donated money to the Department in his honor.
“We do not take for granted the wonderful partnerships we enjoy here in PG - we love our community members.” the PGPD stated on facebook. “Thank you Pastor Clary and Officer Jones for your positive, community building efforts!”
Pastor Clary first saw the officer and knew that the officer was praying over the children because his son went to the school and loved the officer.
“Myself and him would give the children inspirational talks in the morning. The Lord told me that he should be the first recipient of the award of God's unchanging hand and I felt God pushing it more so I obeyed,” said Clary. “This Officer is a man of God and loves the students there and just by being around him I knew he had the heart of Christ.”
Pastor Clary has been Pastoring in Prince George for a year before he was a youth pastor in a different church before he opened Foundation Church Ministries Inc. The church is working on a scholarship program, early education program and a youth mentoring program which will give youth job skills to have a job when they get out of high school.
“We haven’t done anything like this before but there will be more awards because God is in charge, not me,” said Clary. “Our mission is togetherness and division brings on destruction . A parade of togetherness should happen soon I’m praying on it because it’s needed.”
