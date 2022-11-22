By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A loaded firearm was found in a student’s backpack on Friday, November 11 at Hopewell High School, according to a police news release.
“The student was going through the bag check process with the security team when the firearm was discovered,” the Hopewell Police Department said in a news release. “Officers were already on scene as part of the ongoing joint partnerships between the school and the police department.”
The student was taken to Crater Juvenile Detention Center. Charges included possession of a firearm while underage, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property. The student’s name could not be given due to age.
A social media statement was made via Facebook by Hopewell City Public Schools. “We want to make you aware that at approximately 10am this morning, 11/11/22, a weapon was found and confiscated as a student was going through the bag check process at Hopewell High School with our security team. Hopewell Police Chief Starke was already at the high school at the time as part of our ongoing partnerships and assisted in immediately detaining the student. There is no ongoing threat from this situation, and we want to make you aware. We appreciate the ongoing partnership with our law enforcement and the processes we have put in place to prevent more serious incidents.”
Police stated that they are still looking into how the student obtained the gun and the circumstances surrounding its possession. They ask that anyone with any information pertaining to this incident call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284.
