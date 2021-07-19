Litter reduction program picks up 175 litter bags

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — According to a tumblr post by county administrator Percy Ashcraft, the Prince George Litter Reduction Program reported they had picked up 175 bags of litter in June.
The figure was reported by Keith King who supervises those walking the roads and by-ways picking up trash.
The Prince George Litter Reduction Program is a combined effort of the Courts and Community Corrections to have individuals pay their debt to society by keeping Prince George County clean.
Through the program and the county’s emphasis on property maintenance, including the towing of inoperable vehicles, the landscape in Prince George County does become overwhelmed and littered with fast-food containers and empty bottles.
To report an area that could use trash pickup, contact the county administrator at pashcraft@princegeorgecountyva.gov.
