Life is short, take all the pictures

Stephanie Watson, owner of Sassy & Sweet Photo Co. grew up in King William County, VA and now lives in the beautiful county of Prince George, VA. “I began this business in 2017 however, with kids, things were put on the back burner for a period. Then, in Fall of 2021 I jumped all in now that my babies are a little bit older, says Watson.
Photography has been a passion of Watson’s for the last 12 years. “The first time I picked up a camera, I immediately fell in love. I decided to start this business because I love capturing the moment, when you look at your photos, I want you to feel the memories, to be able to replay them like a movie in your head. I want to capture all the emotions in life within your photos! Photos are the most tangible memory you can retain.”, she says.
Watson is happily married with four children. Watson currently has an in-home studio where she helps others create their memories. From newborn photography, maternity, engagements, weddings, boudoir, and family sessions, Watson does it all.
Sassy & Sweet Photo is located at 5604 Silver Fox Lane, Prince George VA, 23875.
Watson can be contacted via phone at 804-615-1384, or email sassysweet@gmail.com. You can also find Sassy & Sweet on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.